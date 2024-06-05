Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

