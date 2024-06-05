Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

CPB opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

