Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

CM stock opened at C$67.63 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$69.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

