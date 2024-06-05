Canadian National Railway (CNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE CNI opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

