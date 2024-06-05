Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $4,694,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after acquiring an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $11,859,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 682,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CP opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

