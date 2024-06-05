Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 518,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 355,881 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.58.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

