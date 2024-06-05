Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

CAH opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.07 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

