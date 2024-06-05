Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Up 7.7%

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $37.39. 34,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 55,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

