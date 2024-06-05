CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.30 and last traded at $87.94. Approximately 1,726,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,502,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 215.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

