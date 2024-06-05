CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CDW by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

