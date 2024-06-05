Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 296,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 259,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,348 shares of company stock valued at $35,393,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

