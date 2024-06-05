CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.