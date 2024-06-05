CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.4 %

TTWO stock opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

