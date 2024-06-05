CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 640 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after acquiring an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

