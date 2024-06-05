CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.