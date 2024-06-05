CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Moody’s by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 209,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $406.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

