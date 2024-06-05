CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.