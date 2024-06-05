CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CMS Energy
In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CMS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
