CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97,863 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.