CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Hershey stock opened at $200.06 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $263.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.46. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

