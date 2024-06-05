CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $360.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

