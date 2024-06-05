CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

ITW opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

