CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 369.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $520,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

