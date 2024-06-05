CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.76 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $278.97 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

