CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Enerplus worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 239.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Shares of ERF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

