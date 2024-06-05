CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.50 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 98,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,600.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 852,025 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

