CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MLM opened at $555.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

