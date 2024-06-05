CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.92 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 418,269 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

