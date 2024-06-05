CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

