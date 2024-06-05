CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,242 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

