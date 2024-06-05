CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

