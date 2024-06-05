CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,489 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,847,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

