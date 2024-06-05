CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

