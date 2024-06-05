CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

