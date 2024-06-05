CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

ANET stock opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

