CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,028,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

