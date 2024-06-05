CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,602 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

