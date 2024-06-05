CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,848 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after buying an additional 323,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sanofi by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after acquiring an additional 346,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

