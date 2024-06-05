CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,048 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $11,446,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Up 3.0 %

NGG stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

