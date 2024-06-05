CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,006 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.