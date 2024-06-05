CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,904 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

