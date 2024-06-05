CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

