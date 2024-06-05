CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.