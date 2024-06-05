CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

ULTA opened at $389.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

