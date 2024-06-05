CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.63% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,431 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

