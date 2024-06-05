CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $50,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MSCI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MSCI by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $493.11 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $503.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

