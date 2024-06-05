CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $51.32 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

