CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 50,636 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $54,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc grew its position in Ferrari by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

