CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Western Midstream Partners worth $47,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WES opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.