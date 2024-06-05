CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $50,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

