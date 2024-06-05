Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.28

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.28 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 11776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.